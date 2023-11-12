Black Hills community comes together to thank military veterans

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - At the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month, the Black Hills community once again paused to honor America’s military veterans.

Hundreds lined downtown Rapid City streets to honor veterans at the annual Veterans Day parade.

“One of the largest turnouts in recent years; the weather brought many people out. Bands from schools, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, and service organizations all represented. It just shows the community turned out,” said retired Vietnam veteran Dennis Brickman.

Veterans Day, dedicated to expressing gratitude to those servicemen and women for their service, according to VeteransAffairs.com, is a reminder that their contributions to national security are deeply appreciated, emphasizing the collective sacrifice and duty fulfilled by all who served.

“I really enjoy Veterans Day, especially in a heartwarming city like Rapid City. As Miss Veteran America second runner-up, highlighting my platform and the Miss Veteran America platform means even more,” said Miss 2023 Veteran American Jennifer Rollins.

The parade celebrated the courage of veterans, past and present, strengthening community bonds and deepening appreciation for their service.

“Just a time to celebrate all the sacrifices made for this country, veterans young and old,” said the VFW Quarter Master Kat Pyka.

