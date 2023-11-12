Area breweries come together for the 2023 Beerfest

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Booze, music, food, and games; Saturday was the sixth annual Mountain West Beer Fest, where various community breweries come together for a spirited event. Featuring a wide selection of more than 200 unique craft beers, the Mountain West Beer Fest gathered 80 various breweries from the region.

This annual event attracts a multitude of people, providing a day filled with entertaining activities such as human foosball, beer yoga, corn hole, and, naturally, the chance to indulge in the diverse selection of craft beers.

“Black Hills, in general, is becoming known as a brewery central, a craft brewery-focused hub, kind of like a mini Denver, but we haven’t seen a decline. It keeps on increasing and doing better and better,” said Home Slice Media Group VP of Digital Media, Nick Hornick.

As beer may not cater to everyone’s taste, the Mountain West Whiskey Festival is set for March 9.

