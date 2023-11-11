Red Cross of Western South Dakota helping prevent home fires during winter season

Red Cross of Western South Dakota helping prevent home fires during winter season
By Adrian Carbajal
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Colder nights mean more candles, heaters, and fire logs in homes., which is why the Red Cross is offering a free service to help prevent disaster.

'

The Red Cross is offering free smoke detector installation to help those who are low-income, physically incapable, or anyone who wants to ensure their safety. They emphasized now is the time to do so as the winter season approaches.

“This is the time of year that this happens,” said executive director of the Red Cross of Western South Dakota Richard Smith.

“Unfortunately, there’s an increase in the number of house fires as we start to get these cold snaps that come along. People’s heating systems get a little bit taxed. Candles those kinds of things get knocked over. The holiday season with a shorted wire or something like that. So those smoke alarms are in to help save people’s lives and get them out of their homes.”

The Red Cross will be in the Rapid City area installing fire alarms next Wednesday for all those who call their number (605) 342-4010, and they will also install fire alarms for those hard of hearing.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi-trailer rolls over at the at the North Street underpass at I-190.
Semi-trailer rolls over at the at the North Street underpass at I-190
The shooting suspect pictured above was identified as 35-year-old Charles Colhoff of Rapid City.
Shooting suspect arrested during traffic stop
Sioux Falls man identified as murder victim in 36-year-old cold case
Sioux Falls man identified as murder victim in 36-year-old cold case
Unity march and lawsuit follow Grand Gateway Hotel’s social media comments in 2022.
Justice Department secures agreement with Grand Gateway Hotel
Eagle Butte woman found dead near Terry Peak

Latest News

VFW in downtown Rapid City.
‘Thank you for your service’
Black Hills Energy layoffs affect 44 regionwide and 24 in Rapid City.
Black Hills Energy layoffs not going to affect customers
Guns at Central High Veterans Day display violated RCAS policy
Guns at Central High Veterans Day display violated RCAS policy
Red Cross of Western South Dakota helping prevent home fires during winter season
Red Cross of Western South Dakota helping prevent home fires during winter season