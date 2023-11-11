Red Cross of Western South Dakota helping prevent home fires during winter season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Colder nights mean more candles, heaters, and fire logs in homes., which is why the Red Cross is offering a free service to help prevent disaster.

The Red Cross is offering free smoke detector installation to help those who are low-income, physically incapable, or anyone who wants to ensure their safety. They emphasized now is the time to do so as the winter season approaches.

“This is the time of year that this happens,” said executive director of the Red Cross of Western South Dakota Richard Smith.

“Unfortunately, there’s an increase in the number of house fires as we start to get these cold snaps that come along. People’s heating systems get a little bit taxed. Candles those kinds of things get knocked over. The holiday season with a shorted wire or something like that. So those smoke alarms are in to help save people’s lives and get them out of their homes.”

The Red Cross will be in the Rapid City area installing fire alarms next Wednesday for all those who call their number (605) 342-4010, and they will also install fire alarms for those hard of hearing.

