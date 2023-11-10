Teen author A.J. Wich debuts published thriller

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A.J. Wich, a 16-year-old from Newell, is an avid writer and reader. She has written many poems and plays and is now a published author.

The teenager started writing ‘The Amazing Adventures of Ann Turner,’ when she was 13. Three years later the teenage author has a published book based on her own life. Wich says her personal story isn’t as world-covering as Ann Turner’s. The book follows a tradition in Turner’s family, to sail around the world, but when strategy strikes the young Turner, she is left alone on the wild waters.

Wich will be at Books-A-Million (BAM) on Nov. 11 for a book signing. You can get your hands on ‘The Amazing Adventures of Ann Turner’ from noon to 2 p.m.

Check out the interview above for more on Wich’s inspiration and her future.

