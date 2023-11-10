Students come together to donate winter gear to the Cornerstone Rescue Mission

Students come together to donate winter gear to the Cornerstone Rescue Mission
By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:05 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Catholic school students and staff from St. Thomas More High School, St. Thomas More Middle School, and St. Elizabeth Seton Elementary School delivered much-needed winter clothing donations to the Cornerstone Rescue Mission. For the sixth year, the students have been hosting winter clothing drives for the Mission to give back to the community.

This year their focus was on homeless veterans and guests at the Cornerstone’s Women and Children Home. Warm winter clothing is crucial for the area’s most vulnerable, and the Cornerstone says the generosity of these students is invaluable. Catholic Schools Superintendent, Dr. Julie Tipton says, “At RCCSS, we emphasize values such as compassion, charity, and helping those in need. Working with the Cornerstone Mission helps our students to actively engage with their local community and contribute to its welfare”.

Matthew Hower the operations manager for the Cornerstone Rescue Mission on 30 Main Street stated, “To me it shows selfless acts and them seeing the bigger picture these kids are recognizing the need our guests have and putting that over whatever they have going on today and so it just shows a lot of maturity and compassion.” Hower added that the Cornerstone Rescue Mission accepts donations all year and the most needed items are cold weather gear, socks, underwear, and pants.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi-trailer rolls over at the at the North Street underpass at I-190.
Semi-trailer rolls over at the at the North Street underpass at I-190
Eagle Butte woman found dead near Terry Peak
Sioux Falls man identified as murder victim in 36-year-old cold case
Sioux Falls man identified as murder victim in 36-year-old cold case
During the course of the investigation, police located security camera footage showing the...
RCPD seeks the public’s help in locating shooting suspect
Ella, a dog at a shelter in Pennsylvania, was finally adopted under sentimental circumstances.
‘It was meant to be’: Woman at animal shelter adopts dog wearing her late pet’s donated bandana

Latest News

Inmates aged 18-25 may soon see more opportunities for diversion.
South Dakota could soon implement a young adult rehabilitation program
South Dakota Mines hangs the Blue Star Flag in honor of Veterans Day.
SD Mines hosts their annual Veterans Day salute
St. Joseph Street road construction.
St. Joseph street construction halted for the winter
State of the Community
City of Spearfish reveals vision for health and education growth by 2025 at the annual luncheon