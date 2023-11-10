Newborn’s remains found at recycling center in Massachusetts

Work at a recycling center in Massachusetts was stopped after a newborn's remains were found...
Work at a recycling center in Massachusetts was stopped after a newborn's remains were found there.(Source: WCVB/CNN)
By WCVB staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Mass. (WCVB) - Officials in southeast Massachusetts said a newborn’s remains were found at a recycling center Thursday morning.

Rochester police said workers stopped production at Zero Waste Solutions in Plymouth County and called 911.

This is the same facility where the body of another baby was recovered in April.

The medical examiner’s office is helping police to investigate.

Regarding the April case, police said the evidence suggests that child’s mother could have ties to Martha’s Vineyard.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi-trailer rolls over at the at the North Street underpass at I-190.
Semi-trailer rolls over at the at the North Street underpass at I-190
Sioux Falls man identified as murder victim in 36-year-old cold case
Sioux Falls man identified as murder victim in 36-year-old cold case
Eagle Butte woman found dead near Terry Peak
Four finalists chosen in the BHSU president’s search
Stop signs were installed at Highway 14/16 intersections with Radar Hill Road and Ellsworth...
Box Elder adds stop signs and rumble strips to highway 14/16

Latest News

FILE - In this image from video provided by the U.S. Senate, Aileen M. Cannon speaks remotely...
Judge declines for now to push back Trump’s classified documents trial but postpones other deadlines
The shooting suspect pictured above was identified as 35-year-old Charles Colhoff of Rapid City.
Shooting suspect arrested during traffic stop
A judge sentenced Timothy Crowley, who must also serve five years of probation, on Wednesday,...
Former priest sentenced to year in jail after pleading guilty to sexually abusing altar boy
Jelly Roll accepts the award for Male Video of the Year for "Son of a Sinner" at the CMT Music...
Jelly Roll gets Grammy nomination for Best New Artist
After learning she had won, Briana Mills spotted a rainbow in the sky and took a photo of her...
Generous woman wins top lottery prize after paying for another customer’s groceries