Guns at Central High Veterans Day display violated RCAS policy

Military display sparks concern at Rapid City Central High School.
Military display sparks concern at Rapid City Central High School.(Jeffery Lindblom)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Good intentions are not always welcome. That’s the case in an event at Rapid City Central High School Thursday where unloaded firearms were used in a display.

The use of even unloaded firearms is not permitted on school property, according to a release from the Rapid City Area Schools.

The guns were at a South Dakota National Guard Veterans Day and recruitment booth. Students took photos of the display that were later posted on social media sites. That appears to have sparked some concern.

The RCAS release stated that the district assures “parents, students, and the community that there is no threat to the safety of individuals on campus. As always, we encourage any inappropriate social media posts to be shared with us so that we can investigate the origin and respond as appropriate.”

“Since learning that this occurred, I have been in contact with the school leadership, law enforcement, and National Guard leaders,” said Nicole Swigart, RCAS superintendent. “We are all in agreement that this was not something we feel is suitable in a school setting. School safety is a priority of RCAS, and this action does not accurately reflect how the district approaches the topic of student and staff security.”

