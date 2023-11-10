Getting warmer for the weekend

By David Stradling
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It will be warmer to begin the weekend with much of the region climbing into the 50s. Sunday will be even warmer, as some spots make their way into the lower 60s. Plenty of sunshine will be likely all weekend long.

The warmest air of the forecast will settle in Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the 60s for many, while some spots could flirt with 70°. All three days will have mostly sunny skies, too.

Temperatures will drop into the 50s toward the end of next week, and that following weekend. Plenty of sunshine is expected those days as well.

