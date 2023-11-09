What to do and what not to do if someone seizes

Dr. Donald Barr, a neurologist with Monument Health, shares information on seizures during National Epilepsy Awareness Month.
By Keith Grant
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Symptoms of seizures vary, but they are caused by abnormal electrical activity in the brain. November is National Epilepsy Awareness Month, a time to remind you what to do and what not to do if someone is seizing.

Dr. Donald Barr, a Neurologist with Monument Health, says, “Do not put anything into their mouth, they will not swallow their tongue.” Barr says this is a myth.

Check out the interview from Good Morning KOTA Territory above for more information on seizures.

