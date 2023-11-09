Temperatures will be near normal Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures will drop into the 20s overnight. Skies will be mostly clear. There will be plenty of sunshine Friday morning, but a few clouds will move in during the afternoon hours, making it partly cloudy. Highs will be in the 40s for many.

Warmer air will build into the weekend. Saturday will be in the 40s and 50s for much of the area, while Sunday will be closer to 60° for some spots. Expect plenty of sunshine.

It will be very warm next week. Highs Monday through Wednesday will likely be in the mid to upper 60s in Rapid City, with some spots flirting with 70°. Temperatures will remain in the 60s for Thursday. As of now, next Friday looks mostly cloudy, which would keep temperatures in the 50s.

