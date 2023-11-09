Temperatures will be near normal Friday

By David Stradling
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures will drop into the 20s overnight. Skies will be mostly clear. There will be plenty of sunshine Friday morning, but a few clouds will move in during the afternoon hours, making it partly cloudy. Highs will be in the 40s for many.

Warmer air will build into the weekend. Saturday will be in the 40s and 50s for much of the area, while Sunday will be closer to 60° for some spots. Expect plenty of sunshine.

It will be very warm next week. Highs Monday through Wednesday will likely be in the mid to upper 60s in Rapid City, with some spots flirting with 70°. Temperatures will remain in the 60s for Thursday. As of now, next Friday looks mostly cloudy, which would keep temperatures in the 50s.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi-trailer rolls over at the at the North Street underpass at I-190.
Semi-trailer rolls over at the at the North Street underpass at I-190
Eagle Butte woman found dead near Terry Peak
During the course of the investigation, police located security camera footage showing the...
RCPD seeks the public’s help in locating shooting suspect
Ella, a dog at a shelter in Pennsylvania, was finally adopted under sentimental circumstances.
‘It was meant to be’: Woman at animal shelter adopts dog wearing her late pet’s donated bandana
RCPD and OST renew their partnership, benefiting both communities.
RCPD and OST renew agreement for collaboration and safety

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Dry weather through the next 7 days.
Breezy conditions will continue into Thursday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Becoming windy today.
Windy weather on tap Wednesday