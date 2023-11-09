Student loan relief program releases enrollment numbers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In August the Biden Administration announced the SAVE program. The program intends to reduce any financial strain felt by borrowers who are unable or struggling to make their payments.

On Wednesday, officials with the Department of Education released numbers on how many people have been enrolling in the program.

SAVE isn’t set to start officially until January of 2024 but they are already accepting applications. Nationally there are 5.5 million people already enrolled with nearly 15,000 here in South Dakota.

SAVE differs from other relief programs because it is offering a $0 payment to those who qualify.

While anyone making under $30,000 qualifies officials are encouraging any borrowers to check and see what their options are.

To sign up, borrowers will need to head over to studentaid.gov and click on the repayment options section.

From there, borrowers can log in and see what options are available to them. If enrollment is accepted, those loan payments will be adjusted at the beginning of next year.

