Sioux Falls man identified as murder victim in 36-year-old cold case

Thursday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man has been identified as the victim in a 36-year-old homicide cold case.

New DNA technology has led to the identification of 24-year-old Jerry Mikkelson as the victim in a 1987 murder case.

In October of 1987, Mikkelson’s body was found on a Forest Service road in Colorado near the Wyoming border.

It is believed that Mikkelson was murdered in Wyoming and brought to Colorado.

This June, authorities in Colorado and Wyoming exhumed Mikkelson’s remains.

The process resulted in new DNA samples and the discovery of a titanium rod in the right femur.

Mikkelson’s family confirmed that six years prior to his death, Jerry had broken his femur and had a titanium rod implanted.

Authorities are still working to identify the person responsible for Mikkelson’s death.

If you have any information about Mikkelson or the homicide, you can submit a tip to tips@jacksoncountyco.gov or leave a message on the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 970-875-7069.

Information is provided by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sioux Falls man identified as murder victim in 36-year-old cold case
Sioux Falls man identified as murder victim in 36-year-old cold case(Courtesy of the Jackson County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi-trailer rolls over at the at the North Street underpass at I-190.
Semi-trailer rolls over at the at the North Street underpass at I-190
Eagle Butte woman found dead near Terry Peak
During the course of the investigation, police located security camera footage showing the...
RCPD seeks the public’s help in locating shooting suspect
Ella, a dog at a shelter in Pennsylvania, was finally adopted under sentimental circumstances.
‘It was meant to be’: Woman at animal shelter adopts dog wearing her late pet’s donated bandana
RCPD and OST renew their partnership, benefiting both communities.
RCPD and OST renew agreement for collaboration and safety

Latest News

Four finalists chosen in the BHSU president’s search
Dr. Donald Barr, a neurologist with Monument Health, shares information on seizures during...
What to do and what not to do if someone seizes
Thursday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
Thursday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
From clothing to household items and even holiday decorations the Twin City Clothing Center has...
KOTA Cares: Free store in Lead helps people in need