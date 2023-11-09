RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A semi-trailer rolls over at the North Street underpass at I-190 on the morning of Nov. 8.

The Rapid City Police Department says the driver came off the southbound exit from Interstate I-190 took a left turn onto North Street then attempted to make a U-turn too quickly to head back up North Street when the truck rolled onto its side blocking the on-ramp.

The ramp was cleared and opened back up early this afternoon. There were no injuries reported and the driver was cited for careless driving and a log book violation.

A semi-trailer rolls over at the at the North Street underpass at I-190 (Shelby Peplowski)

