KOTA Cares: Free store in Lead helps people in need

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With inflation driving up the cost of everything from housing to groceries many people are stretched thin when it comes to buying clothes, especially winter gear.

This week’s KOTA Cares spotlights the Twin City Clothing Center in Lead.

Take what you need, pay what you can that’s how it works at the Twin City Clothing Center, commonly known as the “Free Store” in Lead.

The store has a little bit of everything, clothes for the summer, winter gear, and even holiday decorations.

The Twin City Clothing Center is no stranger to lending a helping hand, with people from across western South Dakota visiting the store.

“Sturgis, Spearfish, Rapid, all the way from Pine Ridge and they come from Custer. And last Tuesday I had people from Faith. A lot of people know about the free store,” said Deb Markve, president of the Twin City Clothing Store.

The free store has seen people from all walks of life come through their doors, nearly 3,000 people every year.

In the past 30 years, the Lead store has come close to shutting its doors twice. However, community support has kept it open.

“People have helped and nobody’s complaining about having to donate at least a dollar a day, most people donate more than that. That helps because our bills are around $1,000 a month so we’ve got to have some income coming in. Cause if we close, where are they going to go, there’s no place else like this,” added Markve.

The Twin City Clothing Center needs volunteers. For information on volunteering call the store at 605 –717-0739.

The Twin City Clothing Center is located at 306 West Main St. in Lead and is open Mondays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesdays from 12 to 6 p.m.

Donations to this week’s KOTA Cares can be dropped off at the store during open hours, and monetary donations can be mailed or dropped off.

