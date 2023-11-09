In the Kitchen with Eric Gardner - Greek Yogurt Shrimp Salad

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Greek yogurt is extra luscious and creamy because its preparation involves removing whey and excess liquids. No wonder it’s become so popular in America the past 20 years or so!

The creaminess of Greek yogurt really makes for a nice texture in this shrimp salad. All you do is combine a pound of pre-cooked salad-sized shrimp, tail off with 1 cup of Greek yogurt, 4 tablespoons of Dijon mustard, 2 tablespoons of Sriracha or other hot sauce of your choice, and 2 cups of diced bell peppers (use several colors of peppers). You can also add a couple of tablespoons of chopped fresh dill.

Serve cold and enjoy.

