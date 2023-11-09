Box Elder adds stop signs and rumble strips to highway 14/16

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As part of an ongoing effort to fix safety concerns and alleviate traffic congestion in the Box Elder area, stop signs were installed at Highway 14/16 intersections with Radar Hill Road and Ellsworth Road.

These two intersections are now all-way stops. Rumble strips were installed near the intersection to warn drivers of the stop and message boards in the area have also been changed to notify the public of the new stop signs. Box Elder’s public information officer Derek Wingfield says, “There are ongoing traffic and highway surveys on that corridor to try to plan and strategically move forward a perfect application on how to fix that intersection,” adding the stop signs and rumble strips band-aid until a long-term solution can be found.

Wingfield recommends, “Staying on 1-90 use the 67 exits and take the Liberty that frees up a lot of the 14 16 for local traffic, and eliminates a lot of the congestion a lot of the confusion and makes it a little easier to travel while they are working on finding the good answer and fix to that section of roadway.”

With an increase of Military personnel expected in Box Elder with the arrival of the B-21 Raider a part of the original studies along Highway 1416, the Department of Transportation worked alongside the Military, Wingfield stated “Part of removing exit 65 is that they wanted to see more of that road traffic pushed up on I-90 to exit 67.”

Wingfield wanted to also tell people in the area that there would be a stronger law enforcement presence in the area stating “It’s not to write tickets, it’s the educational piece. We don’t want people to the typical ghost-driving and highway hypnosis, it’s very easy to do that, especially for a lot of locals that are used to being able to just drive through there.”

