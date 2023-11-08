United Way of the Black Hills is looking to get closer to their goals

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The United Way of the Black Hills is hoping to get a bit closer to their $2 million goal for the Get the Pack Back event.

The United Way raises funds for non-profits that need some extra money the government cannot fill. Businesses that completed the most recent United Way campaign took their donations to the United Way in downtown Rapid City about two weeks ago, with more than $500,000 being raised. Now they’re looking to start another round of donations to help the community even more.

”We did so well we said, ‘you know what, lets do it on Giving Tuesday.’ So, November 28 were going to say ‘hey come on, bring them all in.’ We still have people that are out there that have faithfully given over these many years of doing the work here in the Black Hills, so it’s another opportunity,” said John Cass, executive director for the United Way of the Black Hills.

If you would like to donate, you can go to their building in downtown Rapid City, or you can donate online.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.