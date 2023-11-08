RCPD and OST renew agreement for collaboration and safety

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Police Department and the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety have re-signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

This agreement is an annual contract between the two agencies that both find beneficial and wish to continue to work together in an effort to keep both communities safe.

“We have a really good working relationship with law enforcement at OST. We contact each other very regularly when we’re trying to, for example, find somebody who has run away from home or is missing. It’s very common for us to coordinate, and this just helps with that further coordination,” explained Rapid City Police Department Chief Don Hedrick.

According to the memorandum, this agreement is not constructed to take away tribal jurisdiction or the tribe’s sovereign immunity.

