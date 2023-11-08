The holiday lights are almost in full effect

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The temperatures may not feel like it, but it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

Rapid City Parks crew has started decorating Halley Park, and they will continue to deck the halls throughout the city this holiday season. Main Street will shine with snowflake pole decorations, banners, candy cane pole decorations, and street lights. According to City Parks Division Manager Scott Anderson, new lights and decorations will create a brighter and more festive atmosphere downtown.

“Everything we have now is fairly new. So probably in the next year or two, we’re looking at some new ones, you know. Maybe go street by street and see if we can upgrade them to some that are a little better,” said Rapid City Parks Division Manager Scott Anderson.

The holiday lights and decorations will be in place by Thanksgiving week and will be removed before next year’s Stock Show.

