Cooking with Eric - Classic Red Wine Reduction Sauce

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A red wine reduction sauce elevates any steak dish. The sauce is luscious and elegant, ... and very simple to make!

First, heat some olive oil in a skillet. Sauté 1/4 cup of diced shallots in the oil until softened. Then add 1/2 cup dry red wine such as cabernet sauvignon or merlot; boil until wine reduces by half. Then add a half cup of beef stock (if desired, can work without it) and a tablespoon of Italian seasoning. Then swirl in 2 to 3 tablespoons of butter.

Serve over steak or protein immediately.

