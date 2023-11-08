An upcoming expo that empowers youth, fights generational trauma in Native American community

An event with a mission to prevent suicide among Native American youth."
An event with a mission to prevent suicide among Native American youth."(KOTA/KEVN)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -A hero is admired for their courage, achievements, selflessness, and bravery. The goal of the upcoming 2nd annual “Hero Expo” is to break down cultural barriers and empower youth.

Included in next week’s event is the “Connecting with our Youth” program, a suicide prevention initiative aimed at Native American youth in the Black Hills. This conference is designed to encourage them and to look toward the future. Program director Kahomy Weston says breaking generational trauma starts with our youth. Through this conference, they’ll have the chance to learn positivity from within, engage in activities, and benefit from inspiring guest speakers.

“Being a hero for your family is, you know, breaking those cycles and teaching even your parents or your grandparents that change can happen. Not falling into the statistics we’re often put into as a people and being a role model for your family. And that’s where it starts. Everything starts in the family, in the home,” said Connecting with Our Youth, program director Kahomy Weston.

The one-day event is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 16, at the Holiday Inn in Rapid City. Following the conference, there will be a culture night featuring activities such as traditional games, storytelling, and cultural song performances.

