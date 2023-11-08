Affordable housing talks as Rapid City Council approves low-density rezoning

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City is now 38 acres larger. During Monday’s city council meeting, a 38-acre parcel of land located north of Bridge Drive and east of Reservoir Road was annexed into the city.

In conjunction with the annexation, the City Council approved the re-zoning of the plot from a “No-Use District” to a “Low-Density Residential District One.” That means the land can be split into 156 residential lots, with 87 of those used for affordable housing.

This area will be used to develop housing in Rapid City. (Rapid City Planning Commission)

“There certainly will be consideration on the lot size and overall density, but up to the extent that it doesn’t impact safety and health, and as long as they can preserve that, we’re certainly willing to work with them to get more affordable housing on the market for the community,” explained Rapid City’s community development director Vicki Fisher.

A council member added their support for the rezoning, saying it’s important for the future of the city.

“As we continue to work as a community to address our affordable housing and housing needs, I do think it’s important for us to look inward, and inward development should be incentivized. It should be prioritized so that we’re not continuing to expand our urban footprint to where we are not able to maintain our services,” expressed Rapid City’s Ward 2 Councilwoman Lindsey Seachris.

According to the city’s planning commission rezoning project report, under Pennington County, the property is currently zoned as suburban residential by the county’s Future Land Use Plan. The report also states that the property would not hinder growth, create health or safety issues, or create an inequitable tax base.

