8 tips from Pennington County Sheriff’s Office to avoid hitting a deer

Patrol Lieutenant Dave Switzer, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office suggests what to do if you do hit a deer or elk.
By Keith Grant
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - At dawn and dusk deer and elk tend to venture out, often crossing our roads. You or someone you know have likely hit, or been rammed, by a deer.

Patrol Lieutenant Dave Switzer with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says to take it slow, especially during November and December.

Here are some other tips to remember when driving this fall and winter

· Be vigilant and reduce your speed when driving in the mountains or countryside.

· Be cautious when driving at dusk and dawn.

· Watch for wildlife in and near the road.

· Use your high beams whenever possible.

· Do NOT make any risky evasive maneuvers.

· Slow down and brake to avoid endangering other road users.

· Watch for deer and elk crossing warning signs.

· Don’t throw trash out car windows that could attract animals to the roadway

If you do hit a deer, Switzer suggests to call 911, take pictures of your car, and call your insurance company.

Check out the interview with Switzer for more information.

