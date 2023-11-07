USD women and men win season openers
Coyote women defeat Northern State, men get past Mount Marty
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:01 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The USD women’s basketball team opened the season by defeating Northern State 85-57 Monday night. The Coyote men defeated Mount Marty 85-53. The South Dakota State women knocked off Arkansas State 55-42. The Jackrabbit men lost to Akron 81-75. The South Dakota Mines men fell to Utah State 101-48.
