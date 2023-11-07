USD women and men win season openers

Coyote women defeat Northern State, men get past Mount Marty
By Vic Quick
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:01 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The USD women’s basketball team opened the season by defeating Northern State 85-57 Monday night. The Coyote men defeated Mount Marty 85-53. The South Dakota State women knocked off Arkansas State 55-42. The Jackrabbit men lost to Akron 81-75. The South Dakota Mines men fell to Utah State 101-48.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the course of the investigation, police located security camera footage showing the...
RCPD seeks the public’s help in locating shooting suspect
Eagle Butte woman found dead near Terry Peak
Pine Ridge man indicted on murder charges
gavel
Vale man faces potential life sentence after guilty plea
Lincoln County officials are hoping to work with South Dakota state lawmakers on covering legal...
Matters of the State: Preparing for prison costs; Black Hills recreation fee increase?

Latest News

11-6 USD basketball
USD women and men win season openers
11-6 Sabres
Jordan off to great start with Sabres
11-6 Sabres
Jordan off to great start with Sabres
The Air Force Academy Falcons will take on the University of Nevada Las Vegas Rebels football...
Doolittle Raiders will be honored at the Air Force Academy football game against UNLV