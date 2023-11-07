South Dakota organizations recieve $685,000 Bush Prize

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Two South Dakota organizations won big with the Bush Prize. The Bush Foundation and South Dakota Community Foundation awarded Black Hills Special Services and Lost&Found the Bush Prize.

Black Hills Special Services Cooperative (BHSSC) received $500,000. BHSSC works with schools across South Dakota, helping children with unique learning needs succeed in school. Morgan VanHaden from BHSSC, says they plan to use the money to boost family engagement in education.

Lost&Found received $185,000. Lost&Found was formed by teenagers for teenagers and has expanded to helping young adults. The mental health organization gives resources to people facing mental health struggles in South Dakota.

To learn more about the two organizations and how they plan to use their Bush Prize money, check out the interview above.

