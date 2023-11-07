Shooting in North Rapid near General Beadle Elementary

(Alonzo Small | Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police were called to Wood Avenue and College Avenue at around 12:40 p.m. on Nov. 6, following reports of gunfire in the area.

Upon arrival, they detained a male in a red sweatshirt who was running from the scene of the shooting. However, video footage from a nearby camera showed that the shooter was a male wearing dark-colored pants and a black hooded sweatshirt who fired a handgun toward the northwest before fleeing the scene along with another male.

Although the detained male in red was found to be unrelated to the shooting, he was arrested for other offenses. The shooter, who is described as being 5′10″ tall, remains missing. General Beadle was put on secure status as a precaution during the initial police response, but there have been no reports of injury or victims coming forward.

The police are committed to identifying and locating the offender responsible for the shooting and will continue to put all necessary resources into the investigation.

Anyone with any information about the incident should contact police at 605-394-4131. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters RCPD and the information to 847411.

