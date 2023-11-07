Record number of building permits were issued for Rapid City

October held a record-breaking number of building permits issued in Rapid City.
By Kate Robinson
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - 2023 is turning out to be a record-setting construction year for Rapid City. In October, the city gave out 233 new building permits, valuing over $44 million.

Since the beginning of the year, the city issued a record number of 2,403 building permits. A 17% increase from last year. The building permits include those for new apartment buildings, the new Pete Lien headquarters facility, a new truck and equipment facility, and the new Mister Liquor.

With 2 months remaining in the year, the city expects to see the total valuation of business permits surpass $426 million, a significant increase from the $365 million value in 2022.

