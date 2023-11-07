Rapid City man pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide

Seth Keim
Rapid City man pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide.(Pennington Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man pleads not guilty in a September crash that killed a woman and injured a Rapid City Police officer.

Seth Keim, 27, is accused of being behind the wheel of a Volkswagen Jetta that was traveling at high speeds on Haines Avenue with its headlights off when it hit a Rapid City police car, killing 27-year-old Lexi Hagen, who was a passenger in the Jetta.

Keim is charged with vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, vehicular battery, driving under revocation and reckless driving. Prosecutors say this is Keim’s fifth DUI and say he has been convicted of three previous felonies. If convicted, those previous felonies could up the penalty for vehicular homicide to 50 years. Seventh Circuit Judge Joshua Hendrickson left Keim’s bond at $25,000.

Download the KOTA News App.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the course of the investigation, police located security camera footage showing the...
RCPD seeks the public’s help in locating shooting suspect
Pine Ridge man indicted on murder charges
gavel
Vale man faces potential life sentence after guilty plea
KILI radio station old building
Exciting development: KILI Radio will soon get a new station
Local holiday light-hanging company looks to bring the Christmas cheer to the Black Hills
Christmas light hanging company looking to bring the Christmas cheer

Latest News

The holiday adoption program will end Dec. 31, and there is a limit of 50 dogs and 50 cats to...
Businesses can give back for the howl-idays
Rapid City already has some downtown intersections where turning right on red is prohibited.
Could we see the end of turning right on red stoplights?
The Air Force Academy Falcons will take on the University of Nevada Las Vegas Rebels football...
Doolittle Raiders will be honored at the Air Force Academy football game against UNLV
Record number of building permits were issued for Rapid City