Rapid City man pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man pleads not guilty in a September crash that killed a woman and injured a Rapid City Police officer.

Seth Keim, 27, is accused of being behind the wheel of a Volkswagen Jetta that was traveling at high speeds on Haines Avenue with its headlights off when it hit a Rapid City police car, killing 27-year-old Lexi Hagen, who was a passenger in the Jetta.

Keim is charged with vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, vehicular battery, driving under revocation and reckless driving. Prosecutors say this is Keim’s fifth DUI and say he has been convicted of three previous felonies. If convicted, those previous felonies could up the penalty for vehicular homicide to 50 years. Seventh Circuit Judge Joshua Hendrickson left Keim’s bond at $25,000.

