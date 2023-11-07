NTSB Report: plane’s engine stopped, lost power in fatal crash near Pierre

Tuesday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board on the fatal plane crash near Pierre last month, the plane’s engine abruptly stopped at 11,000 feet.

The Piper Malibu Mirage aircraft crashed on October 23rd. According to the report, 59-year-old Eric Meyer put 10 gallons of fuel in the plane before taking off from the Pierre Regional Airport, which gave the plane a total load of 100 gallons of fuel.

The aircraft was heading for Steamboat Springs, Colorado, when the engine “abruptly stopped and rolled back” at 11,000 feet. Meyer declared an emergency and attempted to head back to Pierre’s airport.

Meyer could not restart the engine during the emergency descent and the plane also lost electrical power during the attempted return. The plane landed upright in the rolling terrain west of state highway 1806.

Meyer noticed passenger 76 year-old passenger Hugh Alexander was barely conscious and started giving Alexander C-P-R until first responders arrived. Alexander died as a result of the crash.

The plane was retained by authorities for further examination. In 2003 the original engine was replaced with a turboprop engine.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eagle Butte woman found dead near Terry Peak
During the course of the investigation, police located security camera footage showing the...
RCPD seeks the public’s help in locating shooting suspect
Pine Ridge man indicted on murder charges
Rapid City man pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide.
Rapid City man pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide
Rapid City already has some downtown intersections where turning right on red is prohibited.
Could we see the end of turning right on red stoplights?

Latest News

The class is open to people of all ages and skills levels, even if you have never shot a bow...
Hit the bullseye at the Spearfish Rec Center
Rapid City Council meeting witnesses overwhelming support for the HOPE Center, sparking...
Concerns over the HOPE Center’s closure continue to spark community concerns at Rapid City council meetings
Erik Muckey from Lost&Found and Morgan VonHaden from Black Hills Special Services Cooperative...
South Dakota organizations recieve $685,000 Bush Prize
Shooting in North Rapid near General Beadle Elementary