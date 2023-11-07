Mild today; breezy and cooler Wednesday.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today will be partly to mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the 50s for many, while a few spots reach the lower 60s. Patchy dense fog can be expected this morning on the plains east and northeast of Rapid City.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are expected Wednesday. Temperatures will be a bit cooler with highs in the 40s to low 50s. It will be windy as gusts could reach 35 mph or higher through the day.

Cooler temperatures continue to end the week with highs in the upper 40s to near 50°. These temperatures are near normal.

Warmer air returns this weekend with highs climbing into the 50s and 60s will be likely to begin next week.

No significant rain or snow is in the forecast for the next week to 10 days at least.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.