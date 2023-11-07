Man with gun arrested in park near US Capitol

The U.S Capitol is seen on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
The U.S Capitol is seen on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man with a gun was arrested in a park near the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, police said.

The man was in a park outside Senate office buildings and across from Washington’s Union Station when he was arrested, the U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement posted online.

Police said they searched the area where the man was arrested as well as his belongings out of an abundance of caution. Officers said they did not believe there was an ongoing threat.

Openly carrying firearms in public is prohibited in Washington and on U.S. Capitol grounds.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eagle Butte woman found dead near Terry Peak
During the course of the investigation, police located security camera footage showing the...
RCPD seeks the public’s help in locating shooting suspect
Pine Ridge man indicted on murder charges
Rapid City man pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide.
Rapid City man pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide
Rapid City already has some downtown intersections where turning right on red is prohibited.
Could we see the end of turning right on red stoplights?

Latest News

Israelis gathered and lit candles in Tel Aviv on Monday, November 6, 2023, to remember those...
Israeli military says its ground forces are battling Hamas ‘in the depths’ of Gaza City
U.S. Attorney David Weiss arrives for an interview before members of the House Judiciary...
Special counsel in the Hunter Biden case insists he was the ‘decision-maker’ in rare testimony
A bride in Minnesota picked her 100-year-old grandmother to be her flower girl.
Bride chooses 100-year-old grandmother to be flower girl
Dwindling GOP field takes the debate stage in Miami Wednesday
Dwindling GOP field takes the debate stage in Miami Wednesday