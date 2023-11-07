Eagle Butte woman found dead near Terry Peak

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 22-year-old woman from Eagle Butte was found dead Oct. 28 in the Terry Peak area.

Bryanna Rayne Ducheneaux Clown was staying at a rental cabin when she went missing. According to a release from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, a death investigation determined that foul play is not suspected. However, the investigation is continuing and more information could be released.

