Could we see the end of turning right on red stoplights?

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - According to the Associated Press, an increase in accidents killing or injuring pedestrians has led to infrastructure changes around the country.

But the right turn on red law has stayed and more issues come along with it.

According to the Associated Press, the United States is one of the few countries that generally allows right turns on red. This has been the case since the 1970s with officials concerned that cars idling at stop lights could add to the energy crisis. Although vehicle-pedestrian accidents on the right turn on red aren’t common in Rapid City, officials have seen this issue occur due to a variety of distractions.

“There could be distracted drivers messing with the radios, playing on their phones, anything like that,” said Pennington County Deputy Sheriff Brian Austin. “There’s also some times at night that there’s crosswalks that aren’t lit up. And then just making sure everyone slows down and are paying attention.”

While officials continue to urge the public to stay safe, they want to remind pedestrians it’s also their job to make sure that they’re taking the necessary precautions, especially near busy intersections.

“It can be a responsibility of the driver and the pedestrian. Again, make sure you’re clearing the intersections before you proceed through it. Making sure that the pedestrians actually look both left and right. Make sure you’re wearing proper clothing at night. Stuff that’s illuminating or reflective,” Austin explained.

Cities like Washington D.C. and Chicago are starting to implement right-on-red bans or restrictions starting in the near future, and we may start to see even more cities follow suit.

