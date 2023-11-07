Businesses can give back for the howl-idays

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - “All I want for Christmas is a fur-ever home” is a sponsorship program that the Humane Society of the Black Hills is hosting.

Businesses have the opportunity to pay $250 for a dog, and $150 for a cat, which will make the animal adoption fee free for families bringing a pet into the home for the holidays.

Although some of the animals will be free to bring home, there are a few reminders the Humane Society wants the public to remember.

“So, we do like to emphasize ‘fur-ever’ home and that it’s a great time for giving and a great time for getting a forever friend,” said Cassie Sloan, volunteer coordinator, Humane Society of the Black Hills.

For more information on how to sponsor an animal or see who is sponsored, you can click here.

