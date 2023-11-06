U.S. Military nominations likely to continue to be held up

For a couple of months now Congress has had trouble with filling certain military positions.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For a couple of months now Congress has had trouble with filling certain military positions due to Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-Alabama) holding up any nomination that may come up.

This past week was no different with a few military nominations making it through Congress but hundreds more being held up by Senator Tuberville.

Republicans seemed to be entertaining the concerns of the senator from Alabama until Friday when many Senate Republicans started to speak publicly against the decision to hold up the nominations.

Senator John Thune of South Dakota was one of the people who spoke out against Senator Tuberville saying this strategy targets the wrong people.

”If you wanna do this go after the people making the policy, not the people who had nothing to do with it and are simply trying to do their jobs and keep the country safe,” said Senator Thune.

It’s unclear how long Senator Tuberville will continue to hold up these nominations but we may see growing pressure from the Republican side for him to compromise in the coming days.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

gavel
Vale man faces potential life sentence after guilty plea
Fifth St. section closing Nov. 6 for two weeks for railroad crossing upgrades
Local holiday light-hanging company looks to bring the Christmas cheer to the Black Hills
Christmas light hanging company looking to bring the Christmas cheer
KILI radio station old building
Exciting development: KILI Radio will soon get a new station
Clouds with a few showers possible for Sunday

Latest News

Moderation is key when it comes to candy consumption and preventing cavities.
Trick or treat, make sure you brush your teeth
Spearfish High School was the first west river high school to add this certification to their...
Spearfish High School students earn mental health first aid kits
Cold weather might make you sick if you're not taking care of yourself and staying warm.
True or false: wet hair will make you sick in the winter?
Local dentist offers free services to Veterans
Local dentist provides free check-up for Veterans