RCPD seeks publics help in locating shooting suspect

During the course of the investigation, police located security camera footage showing the shooter fleeing the scene (pictured below in red).(RCPD)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Gunshots were heard around 11 p.m. on Nov 4., and police were called to the area of N. Maple Avenue and E. Knollwood Drive.

On arrival, police found a male that had been shot. They administered emergency first aid until an ambulance arrived. The male was transported to the hospital for the treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, police discovered a security camera that contained footage of the shooter fleeing the scene. However, the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information about the identification or the whereabouts of the shooting suspect (with particular attention to his unique clothing) should contact police investigations at 605-394-4134.

An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

