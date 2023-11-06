The Rapid City Sports Commission secures funding from Rapid City

The Rapid City Sports Commission was formed last year with the intent of building communities through sports events.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Sports Commission was formed last year with the intent of building communities through sports events. Earlier this week the organization took one step closer to expanding its focus by requesting additional funding from the city to invest in its programs.

For those unfamiliar, the Rapid City Sports Commission is an organization that hopes to foster community development by hosting and supporting various athletic events around the Black Hills.

To host more events and expand the way they stay involved, the commission requested $125,000 in funding from Rapid City. Rather than taking all the money at once, $75,000 will be dispersed in 2024 with the remaining in 2025 and 2026.

Rapid City Sports Commission’s executive director says this money will mainly be used to better understand where the commission should be involved.

“It’s gonna be a lot of studies, there may be some capital investment in regarding updating facilities that a tournament might need buying fencing. Whatever that looks like our goal is just to make sure that our founding five, the five partners that we’ve enlisted, are ready to stand up and say ‘Hey we’re gonna go this direction for sports’ and the City of Rapid City has been a great partner thus far,” said Domico Rodriguez.

The only remaining step for Rapid City Sports Commission to secure this funding is getting it approved at the next full city council meeting.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

gavel
Vale man faces potential life sentence after guilty plea
Fifth St. section closing Nov. 6 for two weeks for railroad crossing upgrades
Local holiday light-hanging company looks to bring the Christmas cheer to the Black Hills
Christmas light hanging company looking to bring the Christmas cheer
KILI radio station old building
Exciting development: KILI Radio will soon get a new station
Clouds with a few showers possible for Sunday

Latest News

The event will be held at the Dahl Arts Center ever first Friday of the month.
Emerging artists perform at the Dahl
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
The repairs to the railroad will take two weeks, with the project expected to be completed by...
Railroad repairs limit access to downtown Rapid City
For a couple of months now Congress has had trouble with filling certain military positions.
U.S. Military nominations likely to continue to be held up
The Rapid City Sports Commission was formed last year with the intent of building communities...
The Rapid City Sports Commission secures funding from Rapid City