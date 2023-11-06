Pennington County administration building closed for Veteran’s Day

(Nick Nelson)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Pennington County Administration Building, located at 130 Kansas City Street, Rapid City, SD, will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in observance of Veterans Day. This closure is due to the compressed work week in the Administration Building.

Please note that the Administration Building is typically open to the public from Monday to Thursday, offering extended service hours from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On this Veterans Day, Pennington County honors all veterans who have served. Join us in thanking our veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice to our nation.

Download the KOTA News App.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

gavel
Vale man faces potential life sentence after guilty plea
Fifth St. section closing Nov. 6 for two weeks for railroad crossing upgrades
Local holiday light-hanging company looks to bring the Christmas cheer to the Black Hills
Christmas light hanging company looking to bring the Christmas cheer
KILI radio station old building
Exciting development: KILI Radio will soon get a new station
Clouds with a few showers possible for Sunday

Latest News

Sturgis trails system temporarily closed
Families of veterans unaware of benefits: One event could change that
Master plan for the food hub on Pine Ridge reservation
Master plan unveiled for Pine Ridge ‘Food Hub’ addressing food desserts and health challenges
The nomination process could take longer than expected for many of these nominees if not...
U.S. Military nominations likely to continue to be held up