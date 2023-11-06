Mild and dry this week.

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are stuck in a mild, dry weather pattern with strong westerly winds aloft. The arctic air is kept up in Canada, and any low level moisture remains far to the south.

We will see clouds in and out this week, but only very small chances of light precipitation as a cold front moves through Tuesday into Wednesday.

The beast chance of any light precipitation will be in Wyoming and northwest South Dakota.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

gavel
Vale man faces potential life sentence after guilty plea
Fifth St. section closing Nov. 6 for two weeks for railroad crossing upgrades
Local holiday light-hanging company looks to bring the Christmas cheer to the Black Hills
Christmas light hanging company looking to bring the Christmas cheer
KILI radio station old building
Exciting development: KILI Radio will soon get a new station
Clouds with a few showers possible for Sunday

Latest News

Clouds with a few showers possible for Sunday
Mostly Sunny
Warmer for the weekend
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
A few sprinkles today; mild and dry this weekend.
A few showers will be possible Friday