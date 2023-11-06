Mild and dry this week.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are stuck in a mild, dry weather pattern with strong westerly winds aloft. The arctic air is kept up in Canada, and any low level moisture remains far to the south.

We will see clouds in and out this week, but only very small chances of light precipitation as a cold front moves through Tuesday into Wednesday.

The beast chance of any light precipitation will be in Wyoming and northwest South Dakota.

