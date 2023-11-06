Having no Internet at home can cause issues for kids while in school

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - From paying bills to consuming the news to connecting with your community, accessing the internet can seem like a necessity but it is still considered a luxury in most parts of the country. Not every student has those resources available after leaving the classroom and it could cost them in the long run.

The internet is used as a form of connection, but in today’s media-centric society not having access to the internet can be embarrassing, causing both social and learning gaps among kids.

“One they are going to get behind, right? They are going to get behind in their learning. They’re not going to have the same access, same expectations when they go back to the classroom. I think also there is a social aspect to it, right? If a kid is behind because they couldn’t get their homework done, that’s an embarrassing thing to tell your teacher,” says Billy Mawhiney, with South Dakota After School Network.

Unfortunately, 22% of Americans in rural areas and 28% percent of Americans in Tribal lands lack coverage. This causes issues for students when it comes to learning from home days, or snow days.

“Connecting to the teachers and making sure that that is an option there. We just want every student, whether you, it shouldn’t matter whether you live in a rural city or an urban city, you should have the same education process that everyone gets,” Mawhiney continues.

The internet is used to submit homework, talk to teachers and tutors, and connect with friends after school. During the school day, students have access to computers.

Living in rural areas can make these resources scarce but the Rapid City Public Library is one place kids can go to find free internet access.

“Kids that don’t have access to Wi-Fi or internet outside of school do not have the same resources to be able to search for things, to complete their homework. You know you cannot apply for a job or college without a computer, so providing this access is essential for the advancement of teens,” Laurinda Tapper with the Rapid City Public Library concludes.

If you are struggling to afford internet, reach out to your internet provider to see if you qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program.

