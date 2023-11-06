Families of veterans unaware of benefits: One event could change that

By Kayla Henderson
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Many veterans and their families may not be aware of available benefits due to a lack of communication and outreach by the VA and related organizations According to Veterans Affairs.

This is particularly challenging for veterans and families in rural or remote areas who face difficulties accessing services, often resulting in unawareness of available benefits.

”We have a lot of nonprofit organizations on so we just want to open it up and make it easy for people to come to one place and take information. I always say every year that if we can help one person or change one person’s life, this is all worthwhile,” said Veterans Appreciation Fair chairperson Julie Malcolm.

This was the 4th annual Veterans Appreciation Fair event, and they are planning to continue providing resources and improving veterans’ access to benefits next fall.

