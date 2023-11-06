Emerging artists perform at the Dahl

An arts center in downtown Rapid City is hosting an open mic as part of a program designed to showcase some of the areas up-and-coming artists.
By Juliana Alford
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Every first Friday of the month the Dahl Arts Center in downtown Rapid City will be hosting an Emerging Performing Artist Program.

This event will be free and offer up-and-coming artists the chance to perform.

The program offers open mic for artists from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and from 7:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. they offer a workshop, or house show with professional guests.

“We have a sound system, we have mentors, we teach them stage etiquette, and they come and perform. We do it in a quiet listening room and everybody that comes to the event is there to support the artists, so it’s a great program,” said Deb Lux, emerging artist coordinator, Rapid City Arts Council.

Initially launched in 2015, the program was revamped three months ago to bring in new upcoming artists.

“The emerging artist program is basically a program that tries to help up-and-coming artists. We normally play in front of like 12 to 40 people, this is going to a big, massive event, about 200 people,” said Josh Miranda, event community manager, Rapid City Arts Council.

Rowan Grace who has been performing at the Dahl since she was nine-years-old made an appearance Friday and performed some original music.

“For me, it was such a great thing for me, and so I’m really excited that it’s back so it can be that for new upcoming artists,” said Rowan Grace, singer and songwriter.

Friday’s showcase also featured performances from Johnny Hastings and The Rathco.

