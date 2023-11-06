Another mild day on tap Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Scattered clouds will pass through the area tonight and temperatures will remain mild with lows in the 30s and 40s.

Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the 50s for many, while a few spots reach the lower 60s.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are expected Wednesday. Temperatures will be a bit cooler with high sin the 40s to low 50s. It will be windy as gusts could reach 40 mph or higher through the day.

Cooler temperatures continue to end the week with highs in the upper 40s to near 50°.

Warmer air returns this weekend with highs climbing into the 50s and 60s will be likely to begin next week.

