Fifth St. section closing Nov. 6 for two weeks for railroad crossing upgrades

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - City officials remind the public that effective on Monday, Nov. 6, the section of Fifth Street between Omaha Street and Main Street will be closed for two weeks as Rapid City, Pierre & Eastern Railroad (RCP&E) crews upgrade the four-track, at-grade crossing.

The closure is scheduled from Monday through Nov. 20. The City will provide traffic control and will complete adjacent roadway and sidewalk improvements during the project. All lanes will be closed at Omaha Street and northbound traffic will be closed at Main Street for traffic. The western end of Nikko Street will be closed to traffic.

During the closure period, the affected businesses and the downtown parking structure will remain accessible. The public can access the businesses on Fifth Street as well as the parking ramp from the south. To access the parking structure and City Hall, the public can use Sixth Street.

RCP&E will be installing a new pre-cast crossing surface, highway-rail grade crossing signals, and associated equipment at the crossing.

For over a week now, the City has put up message boards near the construction area to inform the public about the upcoming closure. Whenever possible, drivers are advised to take different routes. Commuters should be prepared for delays and factor in extra time for their travel. The City authorities have also been notifying businesses in the affected region and posting updates on the City’s homepage and social media channels.

The RCP&E railroad project is being completed with support from the South Dakota Department of Transportation and the City of Rapid City. Information, updates, and reminders will be published on the City’s website.

