Pennington County officials discuss what the next generation of workers need

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce shows 9.9 million job openings in the U.S., but only 5.8 million unemployed workers as of April 2023.
By Kristin Kite
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
With low unemployment rates and high demand for job candidates, Pennington County officials are working on methods to attract the next-generation workforce and keep them in the job market.

The Pennington County human resources director, Carol Bancroft, said there is a disparity between the minimum that other employers are able to pay compared to public entities.

“Pennington County is on very limited funds when it comes to being able to do wage increases ... so we’re in the process of doing a wage study and a market analysis as far as to understand what we can do with the limited funds that we have,” Bancroft said.

Bancroft said one of the ways county officials plan to attract a new generation of workers is by creating more opportunities for work-life balance.

Some of these ideas to become more flexible include more hybrid positions, to be able to work from home, four-day work weeks, and focusing on benefits for the employees by enhancing sick leave and vacation opportunities.

