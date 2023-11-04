It’s just about time to set your clocks back an hour

On Sunday, people are reminded to set their clocks back one hour for a return to standard time.
By Madison Newman
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Sunday, people are reminded to set their clocks back one hour for a return to standard time.

According to Time and Date, the practice of daylight saving time was first used in Canada in 1908, and was adopted by America during World War I as a way to conserve energy.

While technology automatically changes time, those with analog clocks have to go around the house and change them by hand. For The Clock Shop in downtown Rapid City, having hundreds of clocks means starting that time reset earlier.

“We start changing the time for the time change probably a week in advance when we have a little downtime, little bit by bit. Going through the showcase, making sure watches have fresh batteries if they’re not solar powered,” said Trevor Johnson, owner of Presidential Pawn and The Clock Shop.

Arizona and Hawaii are the only states in America that don’t follow daylight saving time.

The return to standard time is traditionally called falling back an hour. In March, the country will once again return to daylight saving time by moving the clock forward an hour.

