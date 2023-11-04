Friday Night Hike, November 3, pt. 2

SF Lincoln stays perfect over Brandon Valley
By Vic Quick and Andrew Lind
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 12:53 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Patriots of Sioux Falls Lincoln defeated Brandon Valley 28-21 Friday to advance to the 11AAA state championship. Lincoln faces off with O’Gorman next Saturday at 7:30 p.m. from the DakotaDome.

In class 11A, No. 1 Dell Rapids plays No. 2 West Central in the championship at 2 p.m. next Friday. The Quarriers and Trojans defeated Sioux Falls Christian and Lennox on Friday night to advance. In class 11AA, 10-1 Pierre faces off with 10-1 Yankton at 7 p.m. next Friday.

