Friday Night Hike, November 3, pt. 1

Hot Springs cruises past RC Christian 28-10
By Vic Quick and Andrew Lind
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 1:22 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Bison of Hot Springs are headed to the 11B state championship with a 28-10 win over Rapid City Christian on Friday. The two schools met earlier this season, Hot Springs getting the best of them then, and now.

The Bison face Elk-Point Jefferson next Friday at 10 a.m. from Vermillion. The Huskies upset No. 1 Winner 21-16 on Friday to advance to the big game.

In class 9A, Philip lost to Deubrook Area 18-14. The Dolphins are headed to the championship versus No. 1 Warner at 2 p.m. next Thursday.

