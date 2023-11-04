Exciting development: KILI Radio will soon get a new station

KILI radio will be getting a brand new building.
By Kayla Henderson
Nov. 3, 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Pine Ridge will be getting a brand new structure for KILI Radio, which was established 40 years ago.

Last year, KILI Radio partnered with Upper Deck Architects to design a new $1.75 million 4,000-square-foot building.

However, due to inflation and increased construction costs the project’s expected cost has now risen to $2.5 million.

“We’ve been talking about a new station and finally we just got to a point where he said let’s do it. And we have some money in the bank and we could put some money towards the expense, like Chairman Means had said, and so now it’s just beating the bushes and raising the rest of the money,” said Lakota communications board member David “Tally” Plume.

The radio station offers a diverse selection of music and covers topics ranging from economy, education, healthcare, finance, housing, and public safety to tribal government, elections, culture, and sports.

“And it’s also a vehicle for getting information out to people in addition to what’s already available social media, things like that, but we pride ourselves on representing things accurately as opposed to what happens sometimes on social media with rumors and things like that. So I think the radio station tries real hard to report facts,” said Plume.

According to the president of the board of directors, the expansion of KILI Radio will provide a community meeting space and training opportunities for high school and college students to hone their on-air talents.

“They have new equipment to have a training program to have you know, some space available so people can have their offices, whether it’s a newsroom or you know, something that so they could do recordings separately or even do live recording,” said board chairman of KILI Radio Bill Means.

They expect the new building to be completed in 2026.

