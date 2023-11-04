Don’t trash those tangled, broken holiday decorations

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City is getting an early jump on the holiday cleanup with its annual Christmas lights recycling program. The program started on Nov. 1 and will run through Jan. 31.

The city is expanding the program this year to include collecting non-working extension cords as well as strings of non-working holiday lights. With more people decorating earlier, city officials stress the importance of disposing of lights properly.

“It’s a huge thing for us,” said Rapid City Solid Waste Division education outreach coordinator Ria Hannon.

“We’re diverting between three and four tons of these huge lights that instead of going to landfill we’re recycling, so that’s number one. Number two, if these huge long stringy things get in our recycling stream they get caught around our equipment and they cause huge blockages. Like I’m talking sometimes a couple of hours to cut them out.”

Hannon also expressed gratitude toward the homeowners for continuing to recycle their lights and making this event bigger every year. If you would like more information on drop-off locations click here.

